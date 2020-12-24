coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Worshippers limited at St. Patrick's Cathedral Midnight Mass amid pandemic

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Attending church services on Christmas Eve -- and particularly Midnight Mass -- is a family tradition for millions across the nation, but it is yet another holiday custom decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a normal year, people lined up an hour in advance to take part in the Christmas Eve Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

But in 2020, Midnight Christmas Mass will still be celebrated by Timothy Cardinal Dolan, but there will be no public lottery for seats.

ALSO READ: Christmas unites New York City community after fire guts historic church

Attendance is limited to 500 people, and those tickets have already been distributed. Others are asked to view on the archdiocese's livestream.

Martin and Waleska Enriquez traveled from Rhode Island to experience Christmas in the city. They were undeterred even in a pandemic.

"It's scary, we're taking a chance we shouldn't be here but we are we're taking a chance," Waleska Enriquez said.

There was also the annual Family Mass with Monsignor Robert Ritchie, which was livestreamed at 5:30 p.m.

Usually, the cathedral is packed with worshippers celebrating the birth of Jesus from all over the world, with attendees marking their seats long before the service.

It's a celebration under a century-old roof where inside, visitors say, they get away from the Fifth Avenue hustle and bustle and experience what the holiday is really about and the true meaning of Christmas.

Meanwhile, at the Vatican on Thursday night, people sat socially distanced with masks on.

The pope spoke of acceptance and of not letting the trials of 2020 affect our outlook and our life.

ALSO READ: Historic nearly 300-year-old bell will ring again after surviving church fire

But like many other things this year, it will mostly be a virtual experience for tens of millions.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york citymidtownmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusst. patrick's cathedralhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalchristmaschurchnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Christmas: Coronavirus dampens holiday joy
COVID Live Updates: 1M people in US vaccinated so far
Family makes WWII vet's 100th birthday special, even during pandemic
COVID Live Updates: December now worst month on record in US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cinder block attack leaves woman in serious condition
Christmas travel heavy despite COVID warnings
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash
COVID Christmas: Coronavirus dampens holiday joy
UK-to-Newark passengers will soon have to show negative COVID test
Smaller crowds this year for last dash of Christmas shopping
Show More
New Yorkers, here's how you can recycle your Christmas tree
UPS driver allegedly killed by coworker while on the job
Cuomo grants wave of pardons to 21 people
Florida's falling iguanas, chilly forecast, pandemic create Christmas like no other
Brothers attacked by group in Brooklyn, 1 fatally stabbed
More TOP STORIES News