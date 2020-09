Reopen News: Back to school for students in Plainedge School District

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BETHPAGE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Some students in Bethpage are returning to their school building for the first time since March.At John H. West Elementary, signs are up welcoming students that say "We are all in this together... Plainedge strong."They are one of the first few Long Island districts headed back for blended learning, in-classroom and at home.In school, masks will be required accept for a few breaks during the day, desks will be spaced six-feet apart some with Plexiglas in between, and decals are down on the floor reminding students to social distance.As for New York City kids, in-school school opening has been pushed back to September 21st. Remote learning begins on the 16th.Most of Long Island's school districts return to school next week.