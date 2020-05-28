reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: More guidance expected on reopening NJ churches, graduations

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy has suggested that churches are easier to open than small businesses.

In Newark, the archdiocese says they're waiting to learn more on some soon to come guidelines for resuming services.


In Camden County, two churches were cited after they held services last weekend.

In New Jersey, you can currently have indoor services of 10 or less and outdoor services with 25 or less.

In anticipation of the governor's coming guidance on resuming services, some churches like St. Peter the Apostle Church in Parsippany say it plans on starting public masses next weekend.

"I personally put indoor faith in a category different than I put gyms. Not just because of the spiritual element, but because of what you are actually doing when you are at those places," Murphy said.

We are hearing more about guidelines around outdoor graduations in New Jersey that can begin July 6th.

The guidelines include mailing out diplomas, caps, gowns and programs ahead of time.

Providing a livestream so that you can limit the number of people who show up, and limiting the length of those ceremonies.


Also in cases where you have a large number of graduates that exceed the maximum number of people allowed, those ceremonies will have to be divided up.

