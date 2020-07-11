Reopen NY: Cuomo fears increase in coronavirus cases amid outbreaks in other states

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo is predicting a new increase in cases amid outbreaks in other states.
"The only question is how far up our rate goes," Cuomo said in an interview with WAMC radio on Friday. "You can't have it all across the country and not come back."
The governor acknowledged the limitations in enforcing quarantine rules for travelers returning from states with rising rates of transmission.
RELATED | New York, New Jersey, Connecticut add 3 more states to quarantine list
"How do you catch somebody driving in, right? I mean, it's very very difficult, it's trying to catch water in a screen," Cuomo said. "And there's a certain inevitability to it. It was in China, got on a plane, went to Europe, people in Europe got on a plane, came here. Then it went down south, down west and it's going to come back."
The state on Saturday reported 799 COVID-19 hospitalizations - the lowest number since March 18.
Six people in the state died of the coronavirus on Friday.
Today's update on the numbers:— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 11, 2020
69,203 tests were performed yesterday. 730 tests came back positive (1.05% of total).
Total hospitalizations fell to 799
Sadly, there were 6 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mAwlD98Tr1
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address