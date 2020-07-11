reopen ny

Reopen NY: Cuomo fears increase in coronavirus cases amid outbreaks in other states

NEW YORK -- The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus fell to the lowest point in nearly four months, state officials said Saturday.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo is predicting a new increase in cases amid outbreaks in other states.

"The only question is how far up our rate goes," Cuomo said in an interview with WAMC radio on Friday. "You can't have it all across the country and not come back."

The governor acknowledged the limitations in enforcing quarantine rules for travelers returning from states with rising rates of transmission.

RELATED | New York, New Jersey, Connecticut add 3 more states to quarantine list

"How do you catch somebody driving in, right? I mean, it's very very difficult, it's trying to catch water in a screen," Cuomo said. "And there's a certain inevitability to it. It was in China, got on a plane, went to Europe, people in Europe got on a plane, came here. Then it went down south, down west and it's going to come back."

The state on Saturday reported 799 COVID-19 hospitalizations - the lowest number since March 18.

Six people in the state died of the coronavirus on Friday.



WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: CT has 0 deaths, nursing home visits resume in NY
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
NY nursing home visitation resumes, residents allowed 2 guests each
Indoor malls back in business in NY Phase 4, with new requirement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
US COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
Jupiter to dominate night sky July 13-14
Tropical Storm Fay moves out, beach warnings in place
Vanessa Guillen may have been harassed, Army officials said
Lawyer: Over 150 Minneapolis officers seeking disability, cite PTSD
Show More
Family reunited with dog stolen in running car in Brooklyn
Attorney says talks could lead to plea bargain in deadly NY limo crash
AccuWeather: Humid, warm with chance of afternoon storm
Video shows violent cane attack in NYC
Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News