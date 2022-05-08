Popular restaurant remains open tonight despite overnight fire in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Popular NYC restaurant remains open despite overnight fire

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A popular restaurant in Manhattan was open on Saturday despite an overnight fire.

The FDNY got a call around midnight about a fire at Tony's Di Napoli restaurant on Third Avenue.



It took firefighters about half an hour to get the flames under control.

No one was hurt.

Restaurant workers spent the morning cleaning, and were able to get everything back up and running for Mother's Day crowds.

ALSO READ | Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by two men on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york cityfdnyfirerestaurantupper east side
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
Long-shot 'Rich Strike' crosses finish line first at Kentucky Derby
Two teens shot near Central Park; investigation underway
3 US tourists die at Sandals resort in Bahamas after falling ill
Protesters gather on LI to stand up for women's rights
Men accused of stealing bullet proof vests meant for Ukraine
American country music singer, songwriter Mickey Gilley dies at 86
Show More
Man dead, another hurt after gunman fires into Brooklyn barbershop
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Police release photos of 4 suspects after Midtown double homicide
AccuWeather Alert: Windy and chilly Mother's Day
First Lady Jill Biden visits Europe
More TOP STORIES News