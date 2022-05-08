Popular restaurant remains open tonight despite overnight fire in Manhattan

The FDNY got a call around midnight about a fire at Tony's Di Napoli restaurant on Third Avenue.
It took firefighters about half an hour to get the flames under control.
No one was hurt.
Restaurant workers spent the morning cleaning, and were able to get everything back up and running for Mother's Day crowds.
ALSO READ | Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by two men on Long Island
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube