20 people injured in fire inside Riker's Island: FDNY

RIKER'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Over a dozen people were injured in a fire at Riker's Island on Thursday.

The fire was set around 1:20 p.m. by a man in custody at the North Infirmary Command, according to the New York City Department of Correction.

About 12 units and 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

A total of 20 people were injured, according to the FDNY. Five refused medical attention.

The fire was placed under control less than an hour later around 2:15 p.m.

"The health and safety of those who work and live in our facilities is our main priority," said Deputy Commissioner for Public Information James Boyd. "We take arson very seriously and will pursue re-arrest of the individual involved pending the outcome of the investigation."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

