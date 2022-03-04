Long Island man arrested for menacing 13-year-old boy after 'ring-and-run' prank

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11612594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed electric and gas utilities to work with customers to pay their bills and mitigate costs wherever possible.

WEST BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- What started off as a teenage prank ended with the arrest of the original prank victim on Long Island.A 13-year-old boy randomly knocked on a West Babylon door in a "ring-and-run" prank and biked away.The boy had been walking with five school friends from one of their houses on 14th Avenue toward the playground at Tooker Elementary School at 5:43 p.m. on March 2.The homeowner, John Petrillo, 48, attempted to run after the boy.When the child got onto a bicycle and began to pedal away, police say Petrillo got in his car and gave chase.He cut the boy off at 13th Street and Tooker Avenue.Police say Petrillo then got out of his car and pulled the boy off the bicycle.He allegedly pushed the 13-year-old against his car, hit the boy's head against the car window, and displayed pepper spray.Police say Petrillo threatened to use it on the boy, and threatened to let his dog attack him if he tried to run away.A passerby stopped and intervened, and Petrillo let the kid go. As the boy left with his friends, officers say Petrillo verbally threatened him.Petrillo was arrested at his home at 1 a.m. on Friday, March 4.He's facing charges of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.----------