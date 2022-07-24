robbery

Scooter riding suspects wanted for spree of robberies in Upper Manhattan and The Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a spree of robberies in Manhattan and the Bronx all committed while riding a scooter.

The NYPD compiled a list of at least 15 robberies they believe were committed by the same two individuals throughout June and July.

During each robbery, the two suspects approached the victims on a motorized scooter and either displayed a firearm or implied they have a gun while demanding the person hand over their belongings, according to police.



Most of the robberies have occurred in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

The individuals robbed at least seven people between July 3 and July 4.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycrimerobberyscooterarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Video: Hit-and-run suspects rob victim twice before fleeing the scene
FBI investigates multi-million dollar jewelry heist
Police: Men used sledgehammer to rob LI jewelry store
Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn
TOP STORIES
NYC Triathlon kicks off amid concerns over extreme heat
'It's unacceptable': Mom demands action amid Sesame Place bias claims
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
AccuWeather Alert: Near record heat
2 men wanted for striking traffic agent with car
3 men rushed to hospital in NYC triple shooting
Police investigating robbery, shooting of off-duty correction officer
Show More
Video: Hit-and-run suspects rob victim twice before fleeing the scene
NJ ceremony to honor officer who died after Jan. 6 insurrection
Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care
Cadillac's newly unveiled electric car expected to cost around $300K
Suspect charged with assault, released after attack on Lee Zeldin
More TOP STORIES News