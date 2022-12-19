Robert De Niro's Upper East Side home burglarized while actor was home

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman broke into Robert De Niro's upper east side townhouse early Monday morning and began bagging up Christmas presents under the tree, according to police.

Shanice Aviles, 30, was arrested on burglary charges after she was spotted entering De Niro's East 65th Street home at 2:45 a.m.

Police were following Aviles because she was wanted in connection with six other burglaries. Police sources described her as a recidivist who had just been arrested December 8.

Early this morning, police saw her entering the townhouse on East 65th Street. When she did not come out, police entered the home and saw her taking presents from under the Christmas tree and putting them into a bag.

Hearing the commotion, De Niro came down the stairs.

Police did not know it was his house until he appeared. There was no interaction between the actor and the thief, police said.

