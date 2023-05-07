New Jersey police officer dies from gunshot wound sustained in line of duty

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A Deptford Township police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty back in March.
Action News has learned that 27-year-old Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler passed away at the hospital on May 7.
The Deptford Township Police Department released a message on Facebook confirming the officer's passing and expressing their condolences.
Authorities say the shooting originally happened around 12:38 p.m. on March 10, while Officer Shisler conducted a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive in Deptford Township.
At some point, authorities say Officer Shisler chased the pedestrian on foot and a struggle ensued.
Gunfire then erupted in the area of Doman Avenue. Authorities say Officer Shisler and the pedestrian, 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., were both injured by gunfire.
Negron was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sources say a fellow officer applied a tourniquet before Officer Shisler was taken to Cooper Medical Center in a patrol car.
Officials say that a Taurus .38 special revolver, which was not the officer's service weapon, was recovered at the scene.
Shisler was a four-year veteran assigned to Platoon B of the Patrol Division.
----------
