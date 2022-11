Empire State Building will be lit up in red, green to mark the start of Rockettes' holiday season

The Radio City Rockettes will hit the stage tonight for their first Christmas Spectacular performance of the season.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Friday night marks the opening for the Radio City Music Spectacular!

The Empire State Building will be lit in red and green in honor of the beginning of the holiday season for the Rockettes.

The dancers had their first rehearsal in October for the annual holiday showcase, which boasts a fabulous performance that has brought joy to audiences for nearly 100 years.

69 million people have seen the show since its debut in 1933.

The festive must-see show runs through January 2.