Coronavirus

Anger in Rockland County as Cuomo's COVID 'Cluster Action' restrictions take effect

Rockland County's COVID-19 coronavirus infection rate has risen to 4.5%
By and Eyewitness News
MONSEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Enforcement of new restrictions began Monday in COVID cluster zones across New York, including in Rockland County, where hotspots have the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the state.

On Thursday, a robo call went out to 29,000 landlines informing residents that the new measures would take effect at midnight.

The backlash was swift.

"It doesn't make sense," said Yossi Gestetner, of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council. "Scientifically it doesn't make sense. Morally, it seems to be completely off the rails. And people are certainly frustrated."

Related: Rockland County targeted in Cuomo's COVID 'Cluster Action' initiative

The COVID cluster encompasses Monsey, Spring Valley and New Square, three communities comprised of primarily of Ultra Orthodox Jews.

The concern is the recent spike in the positivity rate, and under the new order, non essential businesses must close.

"And when you see it growing anywhere, then blow the whistle, send all the firefighters to put out those embers," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "And that's what we're doing."

Related: Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him, cites robocall and tweet

As for religious services, gatherings are limited to 10 people -- particularly difficult as Jews are in the midst of celebrating Sukkot.

"Twenty nine counties are above 1%," Gestetner said. "Ten counties are above 2%. Half a dozen counties are at 4, 5, 6, 7%, including counties where you wouldn't find an Orthodox Jew."

Related: Lawsuits filed by Brooklyn Diocese, Jewish groups over new NY COVID restrictions

Figures released Friday show Rockland's positivity rate at 5.6%, while Orange County checks in at 3.65%.

The measures will be in effect for at least 14 days, meaning yeshivas that closed due to the holiday will not be allowed to reopen as normal Monday.

Rules in the red area:



-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed

Rules in the orange area:



-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only

Rules in the yellow area



-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkrockland countymonseymedicalabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nyrockland countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID Updates: How Dr. Birx says virus spread has changed
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Restriction enforcement begins in NY COVID cluster zones
Jets players, coaches sent home after presumptive positive test
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Whitey Ford, Yankees legend and Hall of Famer, dies at 91
COVID Updates: How Dr. Birx says virus spread has changed
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
FDNY firefighter killed in tractor trailer collision
Restriction enforcement begins in NY COVID cluster zones
Broadway shutdown extended due to COVID pandemic
Jets players, coaches sent home after presumptive positive test
Show More
Random COVID testing starts today in NYC schools
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Last day to register to vote in New York
Paterson bodega owner kidnapped, 1 in custody
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
More TOP STORIES News