Man arrested after Orthodox Jewish man stabbed multiple times in driveway of Ramapo home

RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) -- A man has been arrested after an Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed multiple times in the driveway of his home in Rockland County.

The 32-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the driveway of a home on Trailside Place in Ramapo just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Saturday, police arrested Elijah Dean, 23, and charged him with attempted murder.

The victim's home sits in a predominantly Orthodox community and the victim has just pulled into the driveway when he was confronted by a man with a knife.

Before going into surgery, the victim told detectives that he did not recognize the man. The victim is currently stable and is expected to survive.

It's still unclear if this was a random or targeted attack.

Police officers were on the scene shortly after the stabbing. K-9s were brought in to comb through the area as they searched for a suspect.

"While the motive in the attack is not yet known, the Rockland County Human Rights Commission refuses to normalize any form of animus informing such inhuman abhorrence against any group," the Rockland County Human Rights Commissioner said. "Let us continue using our collective voices in sending a message that hate has no home in Rockland County and such incidents are totally unacceptable."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division at (845) 357-2400.

