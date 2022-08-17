Rutgers to continue COVID-19 mask and vaccination requirement

Officials say they will continue to monitor the effects of both COVID and monkeypox as the year proceeds.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rutgers University has announced face coverings will be continued to required in all indoor teaching spaces, libraries, clinical settings and at indoor events for the 2022-2023 school year.

All students and employees are also required to be fully vaccinated and to get a booster shot when eligible.

Officials at Rutgers say they will continue to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 and monkeypox viruses as the year proceeds.

More information is available on the university's website.

