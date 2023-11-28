The baby python was found in the Voorhees Residence Hall at Rutger's New Brunswick campus.

Baby python found, safely removed from Rutgers dorm room on New Brunswick campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rutgers University police found an unwelcome guest slithering inside a student's dorm room.

Upon arrival, Officer Rebecca Phillips found a baby python in a dorm room at the Voorhees Residence Hall in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Phillips safely removed the snake and took it to the New Brunswick Animal Control.

There is no word yet on how the snake got into the facility or who it belongs to, but university officials are urging students to never release unwanted animals onto campus grounds.

Students must get permission from the Office of Disability Services to live with a support animal in university housing.

They can contact oncampus@rutgers.edu for more information about special housing accommodations.

