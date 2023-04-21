Bicyclist wanted for robbing at least 3 people near Rutgers University

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students at Rutgers University are being warned to keep an eye out for a man riding a bike wanted for robbing people.

The Rutgers University Police Department and New Brunswick Police say the bicyclist struck at least three times on Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

In the first incident, the victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that she was walking near the intersection of George Street and Hamilton Street when the man on the bicycle tried to take something from her.

He didn't get away with anything but continued to ride off on George Street in the direction of Albany Street.

She suffered some minor injuries but refused medical attention.

In the second incident, the victim, who is also affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that they were walking near the intersection of New Street and Kirkpatrick Street when the man on the bicycle rode up.

The man forcibly took something from them. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical help.

In the third incident, the victim, who is not affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that he was walking near the intersection of Louis Street and Hamilton Street when the bicyclist approached.

This time, the man took out an "edged weapon" and took an item of value from the victim.

He also was not seriously hurt.

The same perpetrator is believed to be responsible for all three incidents, but the description is limited at this time.

The Rutgers University Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the RUPD's Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

The New Brunswick Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the NBPD's Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

The Rutgers University Police Department reminds people in the area to take reasonable safety precautions, including:

- Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you;

- Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately;

- Do not leave valuables unattended or unsecured in your office, residence hall room, or at your workspace.

- Avoid isolated or dark areas; and

- Walk in groups when traveling during late night hours.

The Rutgers University Police Department provides escorts to students, faculty, and staff upon request. The escorts provide our community with personalized service to their vehicles, campus residence, or the University's mass transit system. In order to request a security escort, contact the police communications center at 732-932-7211.

