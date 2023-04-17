Classes resume Monday at Rutgers University following the first-ever strike in the school's history. Ken Rosato reports.

Classes set to resume at Rutgers University after tentative agreement ends strike

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Classes resume Monday at Rutgers University following the first-ever strike in the school's history.

The faculty union agreed to what's being called a "framework deal" with the university.

The tentative agreement was announced early Saturday morning, effectively ending five days of picketing, negotiations and disrupted classes.

Facilitated by Governor Phil Murphy, the deal includes new contracts providing better pay and job security for both full time and part time faculty members.

Even though it isn't fully finalized yet, union representatives say the framework agreement is enough to pause the strike.

Members of the unions must still approve the final contract. Conversations will continue this week.

