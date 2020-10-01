Education

Coronavirus CT News: Sacred Heart University using 'scent tents' to fight COVID-19

By
FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Sacred Heart University wants students and staff to stop and smell the roses in the fight against COVID-19, erecting 10 "scent tents" around campus.

Loss of smell is a symptom of coronavirus, and each tent is equipped with a large bouquet of roses inside.

"This gives people an opportunity to make a conscious effort to see whether or not you can smell the roses," Chief of Public Safety Gary MacNamara said. "You match that with all the prevention measures we're trying to put forward."

Sacred Heart has nearly 100 active cases and 106 recovered cases, and 25% of students are randomly tested each week.

Related: New Jersey reports coronavirus 'outbreaks' at 11 schools

The scent tents are being implemented as another tool to quickly identify and isolate someone who is infected.

Reaction has been positive.

"I feel like a lot of schools don't have this," student Olivia Novak said. "Obviously it smells good, so it's nice to walk through."

The university is ramping up our asymptomatic random testing and will test 1,300 students this week.

Related: NYC to issue fine for mask defiers

Next week, the school begins saliva testing and will test 2,800 community members.

They hope this information, combined with contact tracing, will allow them to identify spikes and spread and make appropriate decisions to keep the virus from spreading.

WATCH Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfairfield countyfairfieldreopen connecticuthealthcollege studentscoronavirus connecticuteducationcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemicstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 NYC neighborhoods with COVID-19 positivity rates above 3%
Queens elementary school is 1st in NYC to close over COVID cases
COVID NY: Clusters continue to grow in New York state, Cuomo warns
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Alleged shoplifter killed after fight with 7-Eleven worker
COVID Updates: Big reopening in NJ - mega mall, theme parks
Gas in NJ now costs more: Here's what you need to know
Show More
Proud Boys: What to know about group Trump told to 'stand by'
American Dream Mall reopens in New Jersey
Multi-vehicle crash claims 2 lives; 1 injured
Back-to-school NYC: 1st day for middle and high schoolers
Diocese on Long Island files for bankruptcy amid sex abuse lawsuits
More TOP STORIES News