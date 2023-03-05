The parade in Staten Island has been criticized for, once again, not allowing groups to show their support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Early celebrations for Saint Patrick's Day kick off in Queens, Staten Island parades

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Saint Patrick's Day festivities are kicking off with parades in Staten Island and Queens.

Staten Island's Saint Patrick's Day Parade kicked off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Those who celebrated in the parade walked on Hart Boulevard and Forest Avenue until Jewett Avenue.

This parade has been criticized for, once again, not allowing groups to show their support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Officials with the Pride Center of Staten Island tell Eyewitness News they will hold a rainbow run near the parade route.

Mayor Eric Adams plans to take part.

The Saint Patrick's Day For All parade took place in Queens on Sunday, as well.

It began at 1 p.m. on 43rd Street and went down Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside.

Organizers say the event was meant to be inclusive of all groups.

It was first put on by Irish people who were not allowed to march under a pro-LGBTQ+ banner in the 1999 Saint Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue.

The Pride Center will also distribute pride pins and flags.

ALSO READ | Pennsylvania woman missing since 1992 found alive in Puerto Rico

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.