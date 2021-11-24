Saks Fifth Avenue unveils holiday windows at flagship New York City store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11244302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The holiday season is officially underway in New York City with Holiday Lights opening at the Bronx Zoo.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Saks Fifth Avenue.The department store unveiled its iconic holiday windows at its flagship store in Midtown, Manhattan on Monday night.This year, the six windows are inspired by the theme of reconnecting with family and loved ones.The company asked New York City children, including members of the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, to draw and describe their holiday dreams with loved ones. Incredible artists and engineers at Saks then brought it all to life in amazing holiday wonder.Saks is also teaming up with former first lady, Michelle Obama, to support the Girls Opportunity Alliance."This year, we are proud to support the Girls Opportunity Alliance and to champion the program's mission to empower adolescent girls around the world through education," Saks CEO Marc Metrick said.The partnership includes a $1 million donation, a Saks career shadowing opportunity and a digital campaign throughout the holiday season.The sparkling light show will also be back, featuring over 700,000 programmed LED lights on the 10-story-tall facade of the building.The musical accompaniment also fits the theme, from Darlene Love's "Christmas - Baby Please Come Home" and The Turtles' "So Happy Together."The light show will be on display through January 4, 2022.----------