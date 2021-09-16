coronavirus new york city

San Gennaro begins in NYC as post-Electric Zoo COVID cluster renews concern

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy after pandemic pause

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are renewed concerns about the spread of coronavirus at mass gatherings in New York City, as the Department of Health investigates a cluster of COVID-19 cases after a large music festival and amid the return of the popular Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy.

The health department investigation is focusing on more than a dozen COVID cases following the Electric Zoo Music Festival on Randalls Island.

Before the pandemic, the Labor Day weekend festival drew more than 100,000 people. This year, attendees had to be fully vaccinated.

Still, the health department says the case count is now up to 16, so they are asking anyone who attended to get tested.

TOP NEWS | Police body cam shows Gabby Petito, boyfriend after 911 call
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.


"If you are someone who was at the festival, even if only for one day or one event during the three days of the festival, we do encourage you to get tested," Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said. "That recommendation stands regardless of your vaccination status, but it is particularly important if you have had symptoms recently. We encourage you to get tested."

Electric Zoo ran from September 3-5.

New Yorkers can click here to find a COVID-19 testing location.

Those who attended the festival but live outside of New York City should visit the local health department's website to find a testing option.

Officials say eight of the attendees may have been contagious at the time, which is why getting vaccinated is so critical.

"The Test & Trace Corps is working hard on these cases, interviewing people who are from New York City and figuring out what their contacts are," said Dr. Mitchell Katz, head of NYC Health + Hospitals. "This is one of our most effective ways of preventing further transmission of COVID."

The vaccine is also why the Feast of San Gennaro is returning to Little Italy Thursday night.

The popular outdoor event, which runs through September 26, offers some of the best Italian food in the city.

ALSO READ | Missing 17th century masterpiece discovered in Westchester County church
EMBED More News Videos

MYSTERY SOLVED: A lost painting that is believed to date back to the 17th century was found in a New York church and now will be on display for all to see.


Businesses that were decimated during the pandemic are looking forward to finally being able to welcome crowds.

Health officials, though, will be keeping a close eye on case counts following the event.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityrandalls islandlittle italycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycsan gennaro festivalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospital
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID News: FDA withholds booster recommendation
Day of Action: Mobile vaccine sites at 26 restaurants across NYC
COVID News: US military branches set vaccination deadlines
NYC investigating 16 COVID cases linked to Electric Zoo music festival
TOP STORIES
Gabby Petito's family pens letter to Laundries begging for information
Police body cam video shows Gabby Petito, fiancé after 911 call
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Alleged gunman arrested in pregnant woman's death in NYC
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
Day of Action: Mobile vaccine sites at 26 restaurants across NYC
COVID News: FDA withholds booster recommendation
Show More
Murphy promises expansion to universal pre-K in New Jersey
Exclusive video: Robbers shoot man dining outside upscale NYC eatery
Calls grow louder to increase fine for illegal dirt bikes, ATVs in NYC
Yom Kippur services being held in Central Park
Man pulls out knife, threatens 4-year-old girl, father on subway
More TOP STORIES News