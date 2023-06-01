Extra Time: New details in NJ councilwoman murder; debt limit vote looms

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with new details about the connection between a Sayreville councilwoman and the man accused of murdering her.

Rashid Ali Bynum appeared in court in Virginia on Wednesday. He has been charged with murdering Eunice Dwumfour.

A friend told Eyewitness News that Dwumfour was a church mentor of sorts to Bynum and had counseled him for years.

New Jersey reporter Anthony Johnson had the latest details from Newark.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Dad held without bail after allegedly shaking infant daughter to death

The man accused of sharking his 3-month-old daughter to death and disposing of her remains appeared in court on Wednesday. Damion Comager, 23, was ordered held without bail during the brief court appearance in the Bronx. He is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of his infant daughter, Genevieve.

2 teens shot in Brooklyn; not believed to be intended targets

Two teenagers were shot in Brooklyn and police do not think either victim was the intended target. The shooting happened in front of 821 Franklin Avenue around 10 a.m., outside a subway stop. A 16-year-old girl was shot in right leg and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the left arm.

House moves closer to vote on debt ceiling deal

A deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling is heading to a crucial vote in the House on Wednesday night, the next step in averting a potential default now just days away. The bill, titled the "Fiscal Responsibility Act," cleared its first major hurdle Tuesday when the House Rules Committee advanced the bill in a 7-6 vote. A subsequent vote to begin debate on the bill, on Wednesday afternoon, was approved by the House 241-187 when about three dozen Democrats joined a majority of Republicans in voting yes. A full floor vote was scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

