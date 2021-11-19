14-year-old stabbed in rib cage in Bronx school gym

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11249089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows the suspect opening fire on four men who were fighting on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Stacey Sager has more as a Long Island community is in mourning after Carmyne Paschall Payton, 15, collapsed while trying out for the Copiague High School basketball team.

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old was stabbed in his rib cage, allegedly by a classmate, in the gym of a Bronx school Friday afternoon.It happened just before 1 p.m. at the Walton High School in the Kingsbridge Heights section.The victim was said to be alert and conscious when he was taken to Jacobi Hospital.The 15-year-old suspect was taken to the principal's office and held for police.The weapon was an unknown sharp object, though it may have been a pair of scissors.Walton Campus is a scanning school with a full complement of school safety agents."Safety is our top priority, and NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident on the Walton Campus today," the Department of Education said in a statement. "The student is in stable condition, and we will provide the school with additional safety and counseling support, as well as work closely with NYPD on their investigation."----------