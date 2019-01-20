Search for suspects in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill

Police are searching for two suspects behind a home invasion in Queens.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --
Police have released new video of two men wanted for an armed home invasion in Queens.

It happened Jan. 16 in the vicinity of Myrtle Avenue and Hillside Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Police say the suspects targeted a man and woman, tying them up and holding them at gunpoint inside their own home.

Investigators say they pistol whipped the woman, then stole about $500 and fled the scene.

The victims weren't seriously hurt in the attack.

The NYPD issued the following descriptions of the suspects:

Individual #1: is a black male in his 20's-30's; 6'4" tall and 260 lbs., last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark jacket and blue pants.

Individual #2: is a Hispanic male in his 20's-30's; 5'7" tall and 160 lbs., last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

