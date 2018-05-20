BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the person responsible for selling a batch of the drug K2 that sent 25 people to the hospital in Brooklyn.
Emergency crews arrived at the corner of Broadway and Myrtle in Bedford-Stuyvesant Saturday night after reports of people being unresponsive and overdosing on the drug, a form of synthetic marijuana.
It is the same corner where 33 people were suspected of overdosing on K2 in 2016.
Officials say the patients are expected to survive.
Police are looking for a woman who distributed the drug. One person has been arrested so far. 41-year-old Tyquan Holley of Queens was charged with having K2.
Police say all 25 victims had a connection to a deli in the neighborhood. Investigators are trying to determine how the deli is involved.
People living nearby say this is happening way too often. "I think we have to have a more reasonable conversation about drugs and regulating all of that," one woman said. "It's sad, it's upsetting."
While executing search warrants involving the K2 incident, the NYPD made two arrests at 943 Broadway - the people there were charged with possession of untaxed cigarettes.
K2 is extremely dangerous - last year, police say the Bronx man who drove his car into a crowd of people in Times Square was apparently high on the drug.
