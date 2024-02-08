Accused senior serial killer kept getting released from prison | 7 On Your Side Investigates

NEW YORK (WABC) -- At 83 years old, police say Harvey Marcelin was captured on a Dollar Store surveillance camera riding a motorized scooter while sitting on a human leg.

The senior citizen is accused of killing a friend, Susan Leyden, and chopping up her body. Marcelin is scheduled to stand trial on March 1 for the 2022 crime.

But many are questioning why the convicted murderer was free from prison in the first place.

Marcelin had been convicted of killing two different girlfriends decades apart, but kept getting released from prison.

Back in April of 1963, Marcelin was convicted of shooting his girlfriend to death inside a Harlem apartment complex and was sentenced to life in prison.

But while behind bars for two decades, the sentencing laws changed in New York. A member of the three-panel parole board told Marcelin "your behavior was seriously assaultive to females" and Marcelin told the board "this will never happen again."

They granted parole.

After being free from prison for a year, police made a gruesome discovery in Central Park in October of 1985.

"We see the foot coming out of the bag, so we got something bad here," said Robert Boyce, retired Chief of Detectives for the NYPD. He was one of the first officers on the scene and discovered a bag with a woman's body inside.

"As soon as they arrested him, he gave it up," said Boyce. "He admitted to the whole thing."

Marcelin was convicted again and sent back to prison in 1986.

Dana Kennedy, a senior reporter with the New York Post interviewed Marcelin face to face.

"I basically said 'well did you kill her?' and he just said 'yea,'" said Kennedy. "There's a Hannibal Lecter feel to him for sure. There's a charming side and a Silence of the Lambs side."

After spending about 30 years behind bars, Marcelin had another parole hearing. Despite a parole board member saying Marcelin is "a great danger to his community," they voted to release him anyway.

At 85-years-old, Marcelin has pleaded not guilty in the most recent crime and is waiting for trial.

7 On Your Side Investigates wrote Marcelin a letter in jail. Instead of writing back, Marcelin called on the phone to say she no longer goes by Harvey Marcelin but Marceline Harvey and at 85 years old, she has transitioned and now identifies as a lesbian.

"He didn't care about pronouns or anything like that," said Kennedy.

"He said to me that Marceline, his sort of female personality, keeps a lid on Harvey and keeps a lid on Harvey's rages, but sometimes he's pushed to the point where Marceline can't help anymore and I guess Harvey just erupts."

Marcelin is being housed in a jail facility that houses women.

