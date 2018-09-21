5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside Queens in-home day care

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from Flushing on the slashings.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Two adults and three babies were slashed in a day care operating out of a house in the Flushing section of Queens Friday morning.

The victims were found inside the home on 161st Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Three infants, two girls and one boy, were taken to New York-Presbyterian/Queens. One of the children is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Two adults were also hurt. A female co-worker was stabbed in her body, and the father of one of the children was stabbed in the leg.

The suspect, a 52-year-old woman, was found in the basement with self-inflicted slash wounds to her wrist. She is said to have worked at the informal day care.

She is in police custody at the hospital, where she is also being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A man was also being checked out at the scene for possible injuries.

Other children living in the day care were not injured.

