Shark bites surfer off Long Island beach, now closed to swimming

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Smith Point Beach is temporarily closed to swimming after a surfer reported being bitten by a shark Wednesday morning, Suffolk County officials said.

It happened around 7:45 a.m.

No additional information has been released, but officials are expected to discuss the incident at a news conference later Wednesday.

Officials have been monitoring the beaches using boats, helicopters and drones after an uptick in shark encounters in waters off both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches were forced to close earlier this month after a lifeguard was bitten during a water rescue training simulation.

A few days after that, some Suffolk County beaches were put on alert after another lifeguard was bitten by a shark at Ocean Beach on Fire Island.

While the two incident this past week are alarming, a shark biologist with the New York Aquarium says your chances of encountering one are still extremely small.

"We are more in tune to sharks than ever before, and I think that's a bigger issue than an actual increase in incidents or an actual increase in the number of sharks," Hans Walters said.

He says there is no evidence that swimmers are more at risk this year than in years past.

Fortunately, none of the shark bites in the United States this year have been deadly.

