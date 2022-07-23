Rockaway Beach temporarily closed for swimming due to shark sightings

EMBED <>More Videos

'Like a bear trap': Teen surfer describes shark bite off Long Island

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Rockaway Beach has been temporarily closed for swimming Saturday due to shark sightings in the area.

New York City Parks Department says beach goers are not allowed in the water, but the boardwalk and concessions remain open. They say they will reopen the beach when it's safe to do so.



It comes as the heat wave is keeping beaches packed, and with authorities continuing to monitor shark activity with lifeguards, boats, helicopters and drones.

A 16-year-old surfer, Max Haynes, was bitten about 15 to 20 yards out from Kismet Beach on Fire Island Wednesday evening.

See previous story in video player above

He was bitten on his right foot, and he said he was playing with his friend James, pretending to be a shark about 30 seconds before he was attacked.

"We were actually flipping each other off our boards, scaring each other, you know, grabbing each other's feet in the water pretending we were sharks," he said. "And then all of a sudden, 30 seconds later, I actually get chomped on."

He suffered an approximately 4-inch cut.

"I felt on my foot like a bear trap just get me from below, like hard," he said. "It felt like it broke my foot."



His doctor told him that based off of his bite marks, he could tell the size of the shark's jaw, which led to the estimate that the shark was about 6 feet long.

It all came the same day as a dead great white shark washed up ashore in Quogue in the Hamptons.

Experts say the warmer and cleaner waters mean sharks are getting closer to shore.

Lifeguards are trained to spot sharks' distinctive fins.

Governor Kathy Hochul says New York State beaches have increased staffing.

Teddy Tilkin, an expert with the Long Island Aquarium, tells Eyewitness News there are several important factors to surviving a shark encounter.

"Stay as calm as possible and try to get away from the shark," Tilkin said.

He said to swim away with as little splashing as possible, so that the shark won't sense that you are injured or distressed.
"If they really were to bite and wanted to eat us, we would be losing limbs and have a lot more external damages to us from a lot of the attacks," he said. "Because sharks are extremely powerful animals."

RELATED | Shark Alley? More sightings off Long Island beaches as swimmers urged to use caution
EMBED More News Videos

Sharks were spotted off Rockaway Beach and Lido Beach on Sunday. Lucy Yang has more.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rockaway beachqueensnew york citybeachessharksshark attackheat wave
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'It's unacceptable': Mom demands action amid Sesame Place bias claims
Suspect charged with assault, released after attack on Lee Zeldin
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
AccuWeather Alert: Another scorcher
4 killed, 1 critical after fiery 3-car crash in Newark
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
Parents, 2 children injured when boat explodes off Long Island
2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine: Officials
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters
More TOP STORIES News