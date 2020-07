Hempstead starts 'Shark Patrols' after recent sightings on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos East Atlantic Beach lifeguard Connor Byrne describes the aggressive bull shark he saw just feet away from swimmers.

@SulikowskiLab this was close to Hampton Bays in Long Island this past Saturday. 6-7 feet. What do you think this shark is? pic.twitter.com/J4akJOkvDr — Ismael (@ismaeldurang) July 28, 2020

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Swimming was being allowed at beaches on Long Island Thursday, but now with the addition of a "Shark Patrol" in one town.Hempstead announced they were starting a "Shark Patrol" after several recent sightings. Nassau County will also have enhanced helicopter patrols and intensified marine ocean patrols, following two days of six shark sightings.The "Shark Patrol" consists of a "Jet Ski" watercraft and the deployment of a team of lifeguards on a Bay Constable boat to monitor the waters as needed during this period of shark sightings.Meantime, a lifeguard is described a terrifying scene as a shark was spotted acting aggressive just feet from swimmers on Tuesday.Bull sharks were spotted off Atlantic Beach and Point Lookout by lifeguards."Yesterday (Tuesday) at approximately 3:15 p.m., we witnessed a big shark breach the surface about five feet into the swimming area, directly off shore in front of the lifeguard chair," East Atlantic Beach lifeguard Connor Byrne said. "The lifeguards immediately responded, called all the patrons out of the water. And at that time, we called the ocean base down at the Town of Hempstead to alert them of the sighting that we saw. Immediately afterwards, patrons did not want to go back into the water. I have to thank the Town of Hempstead for teaching all of us how to identify sharks and how to react quickly and most effectively.""It's a very difficult time down here," Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said. "It's a combination of factors, as I stressed to everybody. We have a pandemic, we have a 50% capacity at the beaches, we have the hottest days of the summer, and we have had shark sightings that are clear cut."Hempstead kept their beaches closed to swimming for the day following the sightings."We saw a large dark gray and white object on the surface of the water making a huge splash that no other fish could make, and it was sitting on the surface of the water for probably about 30 seconds thrashing around maybe going after a fish," Byrne said. "At that point, several of the patrons, most of the lifeguards could all identify the fin and tell that it was clearly a shark and was being aggressive. Once again, it was five feet directly offshore from the swimming area with people around, so no one wanted to go back in the water.""We've seen sharks before out here in previous years, but I've never seen a shark so close to shore," Byrne said. "The depth was probably only about knee to waste deep, so it was definitely scary...People were screaming and yelling a little bit, but the lifeguards did a great job of getting everyone out and making sure everyone was safe."On Saturday, one beachgoer took a video of an apparent shark in Hampton Bays.With that said, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said it's possible that sharks may not be there at the exact point when they are looking, so swimmers should always listen to the lifeguards."The lifeguards between the Town of Hempstead, the county, and the state are experts at what they do," he said. "They are professionals. If they tell get out of the water, get out of the water, don't hesitate."Even when open, swimming is limited to waist level at some of Nassau's South Shore beaches, including Hempstead's beaches, which opened at 10 a.m."I just want residents to know a bull shark is an incredibly dangerous creature," Clavin said. "People always hear about the great white sharks, well a bull shark is even more dangerous really to the swimmers in the South Shore. Why? These predators like to go to the shallower areas. They like to be closer to the coastline, where the swimmers are."He added, "We want you to enjoy yourselves. We know this is a very hot period, but we want you to be safe...and if we see or hear of any other sightings, we will take the precautions necessary."The Tuesday sightings came one day after three shark sightings Monday afternoon, with the first being a Town of Hempstead lifeguard who reported seeing a significant sized shark near a lifeguard on a surfboard.They weren't sure of the exact size, but the shark was just eight to 10 feet away from the shore.Authorities released a photo of a sea ray that washed up with enormous bite marks."By the shape of the head, shape of dorsal fin, fitness of the body, we determined it as a bull shark," Chief Town Lifeguard Mike Romano said.The water temperature is now close to 80 degrees, and experts believe sharks are moving closer to shore in search of food.There have been at least 26 shark sightings in New York in the past 12 months.With more people boating during the pandemic, the thinking is that's why there's been more reported sightings, while the actual number of sharks in the water is likely similar to previous years.Fortunately, no one was injured by the sharks in the New York area.