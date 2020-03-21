Coronavirus News: FEMA announces emergency aid amid COVID-19 crisis

The President's action makes federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas of the state of New York.
Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 in the state of New York.
The federal cost share is 75 percent.
