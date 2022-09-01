Man shot in head in broad daylight East Village shooting

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in the East Village on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in front of 728 E. 13th Street near Tompkins Square Park around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a man wearing all black and a face mask.

He ran away in an unknown direction.

The shooting comes the same day a 25-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed while walking home from work on East 14th Street.

Detectives believe the victim was targeted.

So far there have been no arrests in either shooting.

