Man shot multiple times in Greenwich Village a few blocks from the Halloween parade route

A man was shot multiple times in Greenwich Village just blocks from the Village Halloween Parade route.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot multiple times in Greenwich Village Monday night just blocks from the parade route.

The 21-year-old victim was struck on his back and buttocks on East 13th Street, near the intersection of Broadway shortly after the Halloween parade wrapped up.

Witnesses say they were out enjoying their Halloween night when they heard multiple shots ring out and started running.

"We heard about five or six shots," one witness said. "At the time, honestly, we weren't sure if they were fireworks or someone just making a loud bang. People started running."

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

People in the area said they didn't expect a violent night and were shocked when they heard the shots.

"I was definitely not expecting anything like this at all," one man said. "I figured this area is pretty populated, pretty safe, but I guess you never know what's going to happen."

No arrests have been made.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

