Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man walking dog in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in the murder of a Brooklyn man who was shot while walking his dog.

It happened Monday at 6:50 a.m. on 74th Street in Bay Ridge.

Police responded to a 911 call and found 62-year-old Michael Skully with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulders.

He had made his way back toward his home where he collapsed.

The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of the shooting
Video shows the scene after a man walking his dog was shot just before 7 a.m. in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.


Police say Skully apparently got into a fight with the suspect on the corner, and then he was shot.


They were able to identify a person-of-interest using surveillance video in the area and later arrested 52-year-old George Vayos.

Vayos is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.,

The victim's local city council member spoke out on Twitter about Skully's death and thanked police.


