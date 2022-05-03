1 dead, 2 wounded after gunman opens fire at store in Bronx

1 dead, 2 wounded after gunman opens fire at Bronx store

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, when a pacing gunman suddenly opened fire on a smoke shop in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

Police now have one person in custody and are questioning that person.

The gunman fired multiple shots into the store on East Burnside Avenue at around 12:48 a.m. Tuesday.

He then went in and fatally shot a 31-year-old man.

The victim was shot in the head and torso and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people, both 34, were also hit in the gunfire. A man was shot in the arm and a woman shot in the torso.

They were both rushed to St Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Neither is believed to be the gunman's intended target.



The suspect, described as a short, heavy set, bald Hispanic man, wearing a black hoodie, was pacing in front of the store before opening fire.

He fled on foot toward the Grand Concourse.

Police have taken one person into custody for questioning.

No charges have been filed.

