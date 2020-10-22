Multiple gunmen open fire in Brooklyn, leaving 1 dead, 5 wounded

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7230879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say at least four people were wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7119822" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Flatbush.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7216347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled NYC's two-phase COVID-19 vaccination plan.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Six people were shot, one fatally, when at least three gunmen opened fire from a car in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section of Brooklyn Wednesday night.The suspects all fired from a white BMW Series 5 into a crowd on Hawthorne Street just after 10:15 p.m.Shots were fired out the driver's window, the passenger's window and the sunroof. Six people were struck.A 23-year old-man was shot in the chest and killed.Four other men and a woman were also hit.Two men, ages 26 and 29, were hit in the legs. A 29-year-old woman was also shot in the leg.A 27-year-old man was shot in the groin, and a 28-year-old man was grazed in the back. They are all in stable condition.The shooting appears to be gang-related. It was unclear who in the crowd, if any, was targeted.It was one of three fatal shootings in two hours in New York City Wednesday night.At 9:36 p.m. in Brooklyn, a gunman fired a half dozen times at a 28-year-old man in front of an apartment building on Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, killing him.And at 11:40 p.m. in the Bronx, a drive-by shooter fatally shot a 23-year-old man on Anderson Avenue.----------