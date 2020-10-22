Multiple gunmen open fire in Brooklyn, leaving 1 dead, 5 wounded

The suspects all fired from a white BMW Series 5 into a crowd on Hawthorne Street just after 10:15 p.m.
Shots were fired out the driver's window, the passenger's window and the sunroof. Six people were struck.
A 23-year old-man was shot in the chest and killed.
Four other men and a woman were also hit.
Two men, ages 26 and 29, were hit in the legs. A 29-year-old woman was also shot in the leg.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the groin, and a 28-year-old man was grazed in the back. They are all in stable condition.
The shooting appears to be gang-related. It was unclear who in the crowd, if any, was targeted.
It was one of three fatal shootings in two hours in New York City Wednesday night.
At 9:36 p.m. in Brooklyn, a gunman fired a half dozen times at a 28-year-old man in front of an apartment building on Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, killing him.
And at 11:40 p.m. in the Bronx, a drive-by shooter fatally shot a 23-year-old man on Anderson Avenue.
