Multiple gunmen open fire in Brooklyn, leaving 1 dead, 5 wounded

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Six people were shot, one fatally, when at least three gunmen opened fire from a car in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section of Brooklyn Wednesday night.

The suspects all fired from a white BMW Series 5 into a crowd on Hawthorne Street just after 10:15 p.m.

Shots were fired out the driver's window, the passenger's window and the sunroof. Six people were struck.

A 23-year old-man was shot in the chest and killed.

Four other men and a woman were also hit.

Two men, ages 26 and 29, were hit in the legs. A 29-year-old woman was also shot in the leg.


A 27-year-old man was shot in the groin, and a 28-year-old man was grazed in the back. They are all in stable condition.
The shooting appears to be gang-related. It was unclear who in the crowd, if any, was targeted.

It was one of three fatal shootings in two hours in New York City Wednesday night.


At 9:36 p.m. in Brooklyn, a gunman fired a half dozen times at a 28-year-old man in front of an apartment building on Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, killing him.

And at 11:40 p.m. in the Bronx, a drive-by shooter fatally shot a 23-year-old man on Anderson Avenue.

