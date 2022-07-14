Man found fatally shot inside pickup truck on Washington Bridge

The victim was found inside his custom Dodge truck, found crashed into the guardrail on the eastbound side of the bridge at around 10:40 p.m.
He was shot in the left armpit and taken to St Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests were immediately made.
Detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including if he was shot before the crash, or while he was driving.
The Washington Bridge connects Washington Heights to the Bronx.
ALSO READ | New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube