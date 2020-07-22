New video after man shot in head on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the head on the Upper West Side and now police are hoping new video leads to an arrest.
It happened around 9 p.m. last Tuesday inside a building on West 109th Street.
Kenneth Azuris, 19, was shot in the head by a passenger in the front seat of a white sedan.
Police are hoping you might recognize the shooter or the car.
Azuris died on Monday from his injuries.
So far, there are no arrests and no word on a motive.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
