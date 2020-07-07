Shootings spike: 50 shot since Friday in New York City, 11 dead

Since Friday, police say at least 11 people were killed in roughly 50 shootings across all five boroughs.
Local leaders are sounding off after there was a 14-year-old boy shot in Saint Albans, Queens on Monday.
Investigators believe it might be the result of gang violence.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday.
The teen was shot multiple times in the abdomen and neck.
Police are still looking for two suspects who fled the scene.
In another highly disturbing shooting, Anthony Robinson, 29, was walking with his daughter on East 170th Street in the Bronx just before 6 p.m. when a car pulled up and a gunman opened fire out the window.
The video shows the girl running for cover as Robinson falls to the ground.
Authorities say Robinson, who reportedly has many prior arrests, was pronounced dead at BronxCare Health System. The child was not physically harmed.
This comes on top of an extremely bloody holiday weekend, where 11 people were killed and dozens of others were injured.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea is blaming jail reforms and the release of prisoners from Rikers due to coronavirus.
The NYPD met with the five district attorneys Monday as they tried to tackle the problem.
"We have a lot, a lot of crew and gang violence. People don't know how to settle disputes. They only know how to settle it with guns," said Darcel D. Clark, Bronx District Attorney.
"The mayor released those on Rikers Island, but he went overboard and released too many," said MIchael McMahon, Staten Island District Attorney.
The numbers tell the story. The count on shootings is more than double this June compared to last year. There have been 205 shootings this June. That number was 89 last June.
The NYPD and prosecutors are calling on the community to help as they search for the many gun violence suspects.
"There is a lot of gang activity, a lot of drug activity," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told NY1 Monday morning. "It's bad people with guns, and it doesn't get any simpler than that. People settling scores, spraying a crowd."
Calling the amount of violence in the city this weekend unacceptable, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said they are working to get guns off the street but added that rhetoric from a small majority of people is hurting police. He says that when officers go to make arrests, people are ready to fight them.
He also said a new law banning chokeholds is worded so poorly that officers are afraid of making arrests.
"They are afraid if they're making an arrest, that if their knee goes on the back of someone that they're fighting their life, for that they can be prosecuted," he said. "That's a problem."
The city's main jail complex emptied due to coronavirus, and Shea said that population was "transplanted" to the streets.
"Look at the Rikers population of the last year, it's about half," he said. "Where is that other half right now? We've transplanted the general population to the streets of New York City, and it's extremely frustrating."
"We have to get the criminal justice system moving," Shea said.
While the NYPD has made approximately 40,000 fewer overall arrests so far this year compared with last year, gun arrests year-to-date as of July 5 are 1,679 vs. 1,683 last year.
"The sharp increase in shootings and violence in New York puts innocent people at risk and tears at the fabric of life in our city," Shea said. "The challenges are great for an NYPD facing the strain of deep budget cuts, changes to the criminal justice system that are impacting the courts and the continuing international health pandemic. But through it all, I have seen our hardworking men and women display an unwavering commitment to the kind of fair and effective policing that defines our agency and that New Yorkers expect and deserve."
The number of burglaries increased 118% (1,783 vs. 817), and the number of auto thefts increased 51% (696 vs. 462).
Police brass pointed to a round of deep budget cuts that have led to a class of 1,163 recruits being canceled and an increase in retirements, as well the NYPD's facilitation of peaceful protests that they say continues to utilize department resources.
They also say criminals released due to bail reform have been rearrested for approximately 750 additional major felonies through June 26, compared with the population of those released in the same period a year ago.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts