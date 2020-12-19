Coronavirus

United States Postal Service says deadline for shipping gifts in time for Christmas passes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Haven't sent out those presents yet in time for the holidays? Well, looks like you may be out of luck!

U.S. Postal Service officials say that Friday was the deadline for getting packages to their destination in time for Christmas.

The USPS issued a consumer alert saying they are experiencing "unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19."

People mailing out packages at one New Jersey post office at the deadline were resigned to their fate.

Click here for USPS shipping deadlines for mail sent to international and military addresses. USPS also offers a list on its website with tips about how to avoid common holiday shipping mishaps to ensure your packages arrive on time.

