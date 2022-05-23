20-year-old shot in face, killed after meeting with alleged motorcycle sellers in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Man charged in 'execution-style' murder under Major Deegan Expressway

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is now facing charges in what police called an execution-style murder in the Bronx.

Manuel Reyes, 23, was arrested on murder and manslaughter charges.

Three friends from Rockland County arranged to buy two motorcycles via social media and drove to a desolate spot under the Major Deegan Expressway to meet the sellers.

But what unfolded was no simple sales agreement.



When the sellers arrived last week, police say Reyes pulled out a gun and shot one of the buyers, 20-year-old Jefferson Hernandez, multiple times in the face.

The two friends who witnessed the 20-year-old's death were uninjured and spoke to detectives.

