20-year-old shot in face, killed after meeting with alleged motorcycle sellers in the Bronx

Manuel Reyes, 23, was arrested on murder and manslaughter charges.
Three friends from Rockland County arranged to buy two motorcycles via social media and drove to a desolate spot under the Major Deegan Expressway to meet the sellers.
But what unfolded was no simple sales agreement.
When the sellers arrived last week, police say Reyes pulled out a gun and shot one of the buyers, 20-year-old Jefferson Hernandez, multiple times in the face.
The two friends who witnessed the 20-year-old's death were uninjured and spoke to detectives.
ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip