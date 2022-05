20-year-old shot in face, killed after meeting with alleged motorcycle sellers in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is now facing charges in what police called an execution-style murder in the Bronx.Manuel Reyes, 23, was arrested on murder and manslaughter charges.Three friends from Rockland County arranged to buy two motorcycles via social media and drove to a desolate spot under the Major Deegan Expressway to meet the sellers.But what unfolded was no simple sales agreement.When the sellers arrived last week , police say Reyes pulled out a gun and shot one of the buyers, 20-year-old Jefferson Hernandez, multiple times in the face.The two friends who witnessed the 20-year-old's death were uninjured and spoke to detectives.----------