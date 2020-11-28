Small Business Saturday more important than ever amid COVID pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8230933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tory Johnson shares deals and steals that everyone should add to their gift list.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8305418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Italian authorities will soon approve an experiment with "COVID tested" flights from three U.S. airports with the aim of eliminating the required 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Italy, Rome's main airport said Thursday.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This year's "Small Business Saturday" may be the most important ever, as many small businesses are hurting through the coronavirus pandemic.The New York City small business commissioner will be touring the five boroughs on Saturday, including in Marcy Square, encouraging people to get out and support local businesses whether in person or online.This week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an initiative to provide interest free loans of up to $100,000 to the city's small businesses."We have got to help our small businesses in any way possible, the city has done everything from grants and loans, we did that before even the federal government," de Blasio said. "To giving out free PPE to keep stores and their customers safe to to opening up streets and sidewalks for outdoor dining and open storefronts for retail, all things that make a difference."Business owners can apply for a piece of the $35 million program beginning on Nov. 30.A report from The Partnership for New York City found that a third of the 230,000 small businesses could be driven out of businesses as foot traffic and tourism grinded to a standstill during the pandemic.The small business commissioner will stop in Flushing on Saturday and then make their way to Marcy Square around 1 p.m. handing out PPE and encouraging people to come out.