Crews work to clear snow, rescue cars from icy floods in New Jersey

Nor'easter could dump as much as 2 feet in parts of New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- More than two feet of snow fell in some parts of New Jersey. The snow continued to fall Tuesday morning, but not as heavily as on Monday.

In Morristown, snowplow operators did their best to keep up with the rapidly accumulating snowfall.

Outside of town, people got stuck in the snow while driving and those dangerous road conditions continue Tuesday.

Morris and Passaic counties both saw more than two feet of snow accumulation. It's the biggest storm to hit the state in five years.

In Hackensack, crews managed to get some of the main roads and highways clear but not yet down to the blacktop.

A few more inches of snow are expected to fall there.

In Union Beach, Monmouth County icy floodwaters submerged a car and an elderly man had to be rescued.

Another high tide cycle is expected Tuesday afternoon and the concern about the freezing floodwater continues.

Residents are warned to avoid roadways near the Jersey Shore.

Also on Tuesday, NJ TRANSIT will resume regular weekday schedules for services in South Jersey, but services in North and Central Jersey will resume operations with a delayed start as weather conditions permit.

That includes: Newark Light Rail, which will resume service at noon and operate on a weekday schedule for the remainder of the service day -- and Hudson-Bergen Light Rai, which will resume Tuesday and operate on a Saturday/Sunday schedule for the entire service day.

PATH service system-wide was suspended at 3 p.m. Monday.
Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey-based on the forecast for heavy snow and strong winds.


The travel restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states.

In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads. Still, there were hundreds of accidents reported Monday.
The commercial vehicle travel restriction that began at noon on Sunday will be in place for the length of the storm on the following highways in both directions:
I-76, from the Walt Whitman Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to NJ Route 42
I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138
I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
I-295, from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)
I-676, from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to I-76
NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:
All tractor-trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)
Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
Recreational vehicles
Motorcycles

This restriction DOES NOT apply to:
The New Jersey Turnpike
The Garden State Parkway
The Atlantic City Expressway
Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food. For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order.
Trucks that are already in New Jersey when the travel restrictions go into place are encouraged to pull off in truck stops to wait out the storm - DO NOT PARK ON SHOULDERS.
If you see crews on the roads, please stay back and do not pass them. They are clearing the roadways for your safety. If you have to drive, NJDOT advises motorists to:
Leave early and allow extra time
Make sure your vehicle is fully fueled
SLOW DOWN, and obey posted speed limits
Leave a safe following distance between vehicles
Use caution on bridges and ramps
Always STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them pass
DO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formation
If you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFF somewhere safe and wait it out
Be patient and use caution
Keep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks and other items. See the NJ Office of Emergency Managements web site for more information.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.

ADDITIONAL WINTER STORM COVERAGE
Current winter storm forecast

Snow Stream live winter storm updates
New York CIty declares state of emergency
Mass transit and travel information
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


SEND YOUR SNOW PHOTOS HERE:


RESOURCES:

State of New Jersey Info

Bergen Co Resources

Essex Co Resources

Hudson Co Emergency Preparedness
Hunterdon Co Emergency Preparedness

Middlesex County main site

Monmouth Co Emergency Preparedness

Ocean Co Emergency Preparedness

Passaic Co Emergency Preparedness

Somerset Co Emergency Preparedness

Sussex County

Union Co Emergency Preparedness

Warren County
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
