How much snow has fallen in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.
These totals are reported via the National Weather Service. You can submit your snowfall totals and photos by filling out the form at the bottom of this page.
CONNECTICUT
...Fairfield County...
2 NNE Norwalk 4.8 in 1230 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Monroe 4.5 in 1225 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Fairfield 4.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public
Norwalk 4.4 in 0100 PM 02/07 Public
2 SW Newtown 4.3 in 1230 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Bridgeport Airport 4.2 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
Stratford 3.8 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public
4 NW Newtown 3.5 in 1245 PM 02/07 Public
Newtown 3.5 in 1230 PM 02/07 Public
1 ENE Norwalk 3.1 in 1115 AM 02/07 Public
1 E Bethel 3.0 in 1215 PM 02/07 Emergency Mngr
2 ENE New Canaan 3.0 in 1110 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Weston 2.7 in 1115 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Norwalk 1.9 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Middlesex County...
Clinton 3.4 in 0100 PM 02/07 Broadcast Media
Chester 3.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Killingworth 3.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
...New Haven County...
North Haven 4.6 in 1230 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 N North Haven 4.6 in 1228 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Milford 4.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
New Haven 3.8 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public
Cheshire 3.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public
Wallingford 3.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Woodmont 2.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Branford 2.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
...New London County...
Niantic 1.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
NEW JERSEY
...Bergen County...
Closter 6.8 in 1230 PM 02/07 Public
1 WSW Washington Townshi 6.7 in 0100 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 NNE Westwood 6.5 in 1245 PM 02/07 Public
1 NNE Hillsdale 6.5 in 1215 PM 02/07 Public
Woodcliff Lake 6.1 in 1230 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Tenafly 6.1 in 1215 PM 02/07 Public
Rutherford 6.0 in 1245 PM 02/07 Public
East Rutherford 5.9 in 0105 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 N Cliffside Park 5.0 in 1250 PM 02/07 Fire Dept/Rescue
River Vale 4.6 in 1200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
New Milford 4.0 in 1145 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 WNW Ramsey 3.8 in 1235 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Fair Lawn 3.5 in 1155 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Mahwah 2.4 in 1130 AM 02/07 Public
...Essex County...
Cedar Grove 7.7 in 1235 PM 02/07 Public
1 WSW North Caldwell 7.5 in 1250 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 NNE Livingston 6.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public
Essex Fells 6.5 in 1130 AM 02/07 Public
West Orange 5.0 in 1110 AM 02/07 Public
...Hudson County...
Harrison 3.5 in 1115 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Hunterdon County...
White House Station 7.0 in 1233 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Flemington 6.0 in 1255 PM 02/07 Public
Lambertville 6.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Public
Raritan Twp 5.8 in 1145 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 ESE Franklin Twp 5.3 in 1217 PM 02/07 Public
Readington 4.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Mercer County...
Hopewell 4.9 in 1215 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 W Robbinsville Twp. 4.3 in 0109 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Ewing 4.2 in 1230 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
1 S Trenton Mercer Airport 3.0 in 1209 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Middlesex County...
South Plainfield 4.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
East Brunswick 4.0 in 1240 PM 02/07 Public
Edison 4.0 in 1250 PM 02/07 Public
2 W Rossmoor 3.8 in 1130 AM 02/07 Public
Carteret 3.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Woodbridge 3.0 in 1128 AM 02/07 Public
Perth Amboy 2.5 in 1120 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Monmouth County...
Keyport 3.5 in 0102 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Freehold 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Public
...Morris County...
1 SE Lake Hiawatha 6.2 in 1222 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Chatham 6.0 in 1130 AM 02/07 Public
Millington 6.0 in 1136 AM 02/07 Public
1 NE Chatham 5.5 in 1115 AM 02/07 Cocorahs
Randolph 4.0 in 1230 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 E Randolph 4.0 in 1215 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
Montville 3.8 in 1157 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Morris Twp 3.8 in 1115 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Marcella 3.5 in 1255 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 NNW Rockaway 3.5 in 1214 PM 02/07 Public
Rockaway 3.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Green Pond 3.0 in 1145 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Lake Hopatcong 2.3 in 1200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 S Mount Arlington 2.0 in 1104 AM 02/07 Cocorahs
...Ocean County...
Whiting 2.2 in 1240 PM 02/07 Public
3 W Leisure Village East 1.5 in 1250 PM 02/07 Public
...Passaic County...
Hawthorne 6.1 in 1222 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 NE West Milford 3.2 in 1244 PM 02/07
...Somerset County...
Basking Ridge 7.5 in 0107 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Warren 6.7 in 1115 AM 02/07 Public
Bridgewater 6.0 in 1250 PM 02/07 Public
Hillsborough Twp 5.0 in 1121 AM 02/07 Public
1 NW Bridgewater 4.5 in 1230 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 NNE Belle Mead 4.0 in 1031 AM 02/07 Public
...Sussex County...
Andover 3.0 in 0125 PM 02/07 Public
1 W Wantage Twp 0.3 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Union County...
New Providence 5.9 in 1115 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Westfield 5.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Newark Airport 4.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
1 NNE Rahway 4.0 in 1230 PM 02/07 Public
Elizabeth 3.8 in 1110 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Warren County...
Belvidere 3.0 in 1030 AM 02/07 Public
Stewartsville 2.7 in 1130 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Marksboro 1.4 in 1200 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
NEW YORK
...Bronx County...
1 W East Tremont 2.7 in 1045 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Riverdale 1.0 in 1000 AM 02/07 Amateur Radio
...Nassau County...
Glen Cove 4.7 in 1250 PM 02/07 Public
Port Washington 2.3 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public
Syosset 1.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public
East Williston 1.3 in 1145 AM 02/07 Public
...New York County...
Central Park 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
...Orange County...
Monroe 1.3 in 1150 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Queens County...
1 WNW Jamaica 3.8 in 1230 PM 02/07 Public
Elmhurst 2.2 in 0109 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
NYC/La Guardia 2.2 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
Bayside 2.1 in 1115 AM 02/07 Public
Astoria 2.0 in 1130 AM 02/07 Public
...Richmond County...
1 SSW Todt Hill 3.8 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public
Westerleigh 2.1 in 1130 AM 02/07 Public
...Rockland County...
Nyack 2.8 in 1145 AM 02/07 Public
1 NW Stony Point 2.5 in 0100 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Suffolk County...
Babylon 2.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
4 ENE Sag Harbor 1.5 in 1245 PM 02/07 Public
Islip Airport 1.3 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
Upton 1.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
...Westchester County...
Hastings-on-Hudson 6.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public
1 NNE New Rochelle 6.0 in 1245 PM 02/07 Public
White Plains 5.6 in 1215 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Mount Kisco 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/07 Public
Armonk 3.5 in 1100 AM 02/07 Public
Yonkers 1.0 in 1000 AM 02/07 Amateur Radio
DSNY Snowfall Accumulation (per DSNY as of 12:30 p.m.)
Bronx: 3.0 inches
Manhattan: 1.5 inches
Queens: 3.0 inches
Brooklyn: 0.75 of an inch
Staten Island: 3.0 inches
