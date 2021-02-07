How much snow has fallen in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.These totals are reported via the National Weather Service. You can submit your snowfall totals and photos by filling out the form at the bottom of this page....Fairfield County...2 NNE Norwalk 4.8 in 1230 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterMonroe 4.5 in 1225 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterFairfield 4.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 PublicNorwalk 4.4 in 0100 PM 02/07 Public2 SW Newtown 4.3 in 1230 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioBridgeport Airport 4.2 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS ObsStratford 3.8 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public4 NW Newtown 3.5 in 1245 PM 02/07 PublicNewtown 3.5 in 1230 PM 02/07 Public1 ENE Norwalk 3.1 in 1115 AM 02/07 Public1 E Bethel 3.0 in 1215 PM 02/07 Emergency Mngr2 ENE New Canaan 3.0 in 1110 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterWeston 2.7 in 1115 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterNorwalk 1.9 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Middlesex County...Clinton 3.4 in 0100 PM 02/07 Broadcast MediaChester 3.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioKillingworth 3.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio...New Haven County...North Haven 4.6 in 1230 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 N North Haven 4.6 in 1228 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterMilford 4.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioNew Haven 3.8 in 1200 PM 02/07 PublicCheshire 3.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 PublicWallingford 3.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioWoodmont 2.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioBranford 2.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio...New London County...Niantic 1.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio...Bergen County...Closter 6.8 in 1230 PM 02/07 Public1 WSW Washington Townshi 6.7 in 0100 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 NNE Westwood 6.5 in 1245 PM 02/07 Public1 NNE Hillsdale 6.5 in 1215 PM 02/07 PublicWoodcliff Lake 6.1 in 1230 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterTenafly 6.1 in 1215 PM 02/07 PublicRutherford 6.0 in 1245 PM 02/07 PublicEast Rutherford 5.9 in 0105 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 N Cliffside Park 5.0 in 1250 PM 02/07 Fire Dept/RescueRiver Vale 4.6 in 1200 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterNew Milford 4.0 in 1145 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 WNW Ramsey 3.8 in 1235 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterFair Lawn 3.5 in 1155 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterMahwah 2.4 in 1130 AM 02/07 Public...Essex County...Cedar Grove 7.7 in 1235 PM 02/07 Public1 WSW North Caldwell 7.5 in 1250 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 NNE Livingston 6.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 PublicEssex Fells 6.5 in 1130 AM 02/07 PublicWest Orange 5.0 in 1110 AM 02/07 Public...Hudson County...Harrison 3.5 in 1115 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterHunterdon County...White House Station 7.0 in 1233 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterFlemington 6.0 in 1255 PM 02/07 PublicLambertville 6.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 PublicRaritan Twp 5.8 in 1145 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 ESE Franklin Twp 5.3 in 1217 PM 02/07 PublicReadington 4.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Mercer County...Hopewell 4.9 in 1215 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 W Robbinsville Twp. 4.3 in 0109 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterEwing 4.2 in 1230 PM 02/07 NWS Employee1 S Trenton Mercer Airport 3.0 in 1209 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Middlesex County...South Plainfield 4.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterEast Brunswick 4.0 in 1240 PM 02/07 PublicEdison 4.0 in 1250 PM 02/07 Public2 W Rossmoor 3.8 in 1130 AM 02/07 PublicCarteret 3.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterWoodbridge 3.0 in 1128 AM 02/07 PublicPerth Amboy 2.5 in 1120 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Monmouth County...Keyport 3.5 in 0102 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterFreehold 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Public...Morris County...1 SE Lake Hiawatha 6.2 in 1222 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterChatham 6.0 in 1130 AM 02/07 PublicMillington 6.0 in 1136 AM 02/07 Public1 NE Chatham 5.5 in 1115 AM 02/07 CocorahsRandolph 4.0 in 1230 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 E Randolph 4.0 in 1215 PM 02/07 CocorahsMontville 3.8 in 1157 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterMorris Twp 3.8 in 1115 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterMarcella 3.5 in 1255 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 NNW Rockaway 3.5 in 1214 PM 02/07 PublicRockaway 3.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterGreen Pond 3.0 in 1145 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterLake Hopatcong 2.3 in 1200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 S Mount Arlington 2.0 in 1104 AM 02/07 Cocorahs...Ocean County...Whiting 2.2 in 1240 PM 02/07 Public3 W Leisure Village East 1.5 in 1250 PM 02/07 Public...Passaic County...Hawthorne 6.1 in 1222 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 NE West Milford 3.2 in 1244 PM 02/07...Somerset County...Basking Ridge 7.5 in 0107 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterWarren 6.7 in 1115 AM 02/07 PublicBridgewater 6.0 in 1250 PM 02/07 PublicHillsborough Twp 5.0 in 1121 AM 02/07 Public1 NW Bridgewater 4.5 in 1230 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 NNE Belle Mead 4.0 in 1031 AM 02/07 Public...Sussex County...Andover 3.0 in 0125 PM 02/07 Public1 W Wantage Twp 0.3 in 1000 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Union County...New Providence 5.9 in 1115 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterWestfield 5.0 in 1200 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterNewark Airport 4.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs1 NNE Rahway 4.0 in 1230 PM 02/07 PublicElizabeth 3.8 in 1110 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Warren County...Belvidere 3.0 in 1030 AM 02/07 PublicStewartsville 2.7 in 1130 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterMarksboro 1.4 in 1200 PM 02/07 Cocorahs...Bronx County...1 W East Tremont 2.7 in 1045 AM 02/07 Trained SpotterRiverdale 1.0 in 1000 AM 02/07 Amateur Radio...Nassau County...Glen Cove 4.7 in 1250 PM 02/07 PublicPort Washington 2.3 in 1200 PM 02/07 PublicSyosset 1.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 PublicEast Williston 1.3 in 1145 AM 02/07 Public...New York County...Central Park 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs...Orange County...Monroe 1.3 in 1150 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Queens County...1 WNW Jamaica 3.8 in 1230 PM 02/07 PublicElmhurst 2.2 in 0109 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterNYC/La Guardia 2.2 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS ObsBayside 2.1 in 1115 AM 02/07 PublicAstoria 2.0 in 1130 AM 02/07 Public...Richmond County...1 SSW Todt Hill 3.8 in 1200 PM 02/07 PublicWesterleigh 2.1 in 1130 AM 02/07 Public...Rockland County...Nyack 2.8 in 1145 AM 02/07 Public1 NW Stony Point 2.5 in 0100 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Suffolk County...Babylon 2.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter4 ENE Sag Harbor 1.5 in 1245 PM 02/07 PublicIslip Airport 1.3 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS ObsUpton 1.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs...Westchester County...Hastings-on-Hudson 6.5 in 1200 PM 02/07 Public1 NNE New Rochelle 6.0 in 1245 PM 02/07 PublicWhite Plains 5.6 in 1215 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterMount Kisco 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/07 PublicArmonk 3.5 in 1100 AM 02/07 PublicYonkers 1.0 in 1000 AM 02/07 Amateur RadioDSNY Snowfall Accumulation (per DSNY as of 12:30 p.m.)Bronx: 3.0 inchesManhattan: 1.5 inchesQueens: 3.0 inchesBrooklyn: 0.75 of an inchStaten Island: 3.0 inches----------