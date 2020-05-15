Coronavirus News: NYC to educate, monitor and limit crowds in parks

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With nice weather in the forecast, New York City is taking precautions to limit crowding in parks and other areas where people might gather.NYPD will be limiting access to Sheep Meadow in Central Park and Hudson River Park Piers 45 and 46.They will monitor Domino Park in Williamsburg.The city will deploy 2,260 Social Distancing Ambassadors and Supervisors to help set parameters and provide guidance.Enhanced Parks patrols are planned in the Rockaways, Coney Island and Orchard Beach. Beaches are not open at this time.A dedicated car will be available in each precinct to respond to 311 distancing complaints.As part of ongoing efforts to ensure people practice good habits, NYPD will continue to enforce a ban on non-essential gatherings, prioritizing dispersing groups of 6+ adultsThe city is also working with community partners to educate New Yorkers, and encourage and distribute face coveringsAbsent a serious danger to the public, NYPD will not take enforcement action for failing to wear face-covering.