coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC to educate, monitor and limit crowds in parks

By Eyewitness News

People practice social distancing while enjoying the nice weather at Central Park's East Meadow in New York. Saturday, May 2, 2020. (Jennifer Peltz)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With nice weather in the forecast, New York City is taking precautions to limit crowding in parks and other areas where people might gather.

NYPD will be limiting access to Sheep Meadow in Central Park and Hudson River Park Piers 45 and 46.

They will monitor Domino Park in Williamsburg.

The city will deploy 2,260 Social Distancing Ambassadors and Supervisors to help set parameters and provide guidance.

Enhanced Parks patrols are planned in the Rockaways, Coney Island and Orchard Beach. Beaches are not open at this time.

A dedicated car will be available in each precinct to respond to 311 distancing complaints.

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure people practice good habits, NYPD will continue to enforce a ban on non-essential gatherings, prioritizing dispersing groups of 6+ adults

The city is also working with community partners to educate New Yorkers, and encourage and distribute face coverings

Absent a serious danger to the public, NYPD will not take enforcement action for failing to wear face-covering.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
Free pet food available through ASPCA
Amtrak waving change, cancellation fees through August
Port Authority asks for $3 billion in federal stimulus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Everything you need to know about the NYC Pride celebration
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
Magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocks Western Nevada,
Central NY cleared to begin reopening; stay-at-home extended for other areas
Exclusive look at what MTA bus drivers deal with during COVID-19
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
Show More
Former MLB All-Star, Yankees GM Bob Watson dead at 74
NJ Transit to receive $1.4B in CARES Act funding: President Trump
AccuWeather: Taste of summer
Port Authority asks for $3 billion in federal stimulus
Amtrak waving change, cancellation fees through August
More TOP STORIES News