in our backyard

10-year-old boy from New Jersey collects thousands of toys, clothes, and food for people in need

By and Emily Sowa
WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A year and a half ago, we introduced you to Jayden Perez from Woodland Park, New Jersey, when he held a Christmas toy drive for children in Puerto Rico.

Last year, Jayden used his own birthday money to help animals in Puerto Rico and traveled to Puerto Rico to deliver thousands of toys to children.

As we continue to celebrate #BeKind we wanted to give Jayden a chance to tell his story.

Since the age of 8, Jayden has been spreading kindness.

It started when he wanted to help the people, children and pets affected by the hurricanes in Puerto Rico and Florida.

"Everything I do is just repay and when people give to me, I repay with that," said Jayden.

Jayden has also been a motivator speaker on Anti-bullying and has spoken at two schools to bring awareness. Jayden was recently awareded from his town Mayor naming him a 'Hometown Hero'.

Today, Jayden is the President of his own non-profit organization called, "From The Bottom of My Heart". A website is currently being set up for him, but Jayden hopes to inspire the young generation and make a difference.

"Giving is the right thing to do, giving is the best thing to do," said Jayden.

If you would like to donate to Jayden's non-profit, you can mail donations to:

From The Bottom of My Heart
Attn: Jayden Perez
PO Box #115
Little Falls, NJ 07424



Jayden wants to continue changing the world with one good act of kindness at a time. Follow Jayden's journey on Instagram or Facebook.

