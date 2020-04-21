Coronavirus News: Queens sisters are raising money through the 'We Are the World' challenge

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Two young sisters from Queens who have competed internationally in golf are now looking to unite the world through music by bringing back a 1985 hit on social media.Twelve-year-old Amelie and 8-year-old Alexa Phung from Forest Hills have accomplished so much already at such a young age. They are nationally ranked chess players and golf prodigies.Last year, Alexa qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National, and this year both girls made it. However, the sisters learned last month that the competition will be on hold until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic."At first I was a little disappointed because who wouldn't be you know, it was my first time going there," Amelie Phung said. "But at the same time it was probably for the best that it was postponed because it wouldn't be safe right now due to this pandemic."With the Augusta event postponed, the girls had more time to devote to another project they were already working on -- a 'We Are the World Challenge.'"This challenge is about just someone singing or dancing to the 'We Are the World' song and nominating others to share or post what's going on and how to able to help out New York," Amelie Phung said.It wasn't easy for the sisters at first. Licensing had to be worked out."We are not in the music business and the two hardest songs to remake are the Beatles and Michael Jackson," Tam Phung said.Amelie and Alexa's father, Tam Phung ,says that after their first version with reworked lyrics was rejected, they went with the original lyrics and were able to obtain a mechanical license.The sisters say they have received amazing feedback and say that their challenge has reached all seven continents.As a result, they have already raised between $20,000 to $30,000.