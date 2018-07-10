SOCIETY

Baby found alive buried under pile of sticks in Montana mountains

A baby survived nine hours of chilly temperatures alone in the mountains of Montana, deputies say. (KTRK)

MONTANA --
Police are calling a 5-month-old "a miracle" after the baby was found buried under a pile of sticks in Montana.

Sheriff's deputies posted a photo of the infant holding on to the finger of a law enforcement rescuer.

According to investigators, a man was acting strangely on Sunday night and told deputies a baby left in his care was possibly buried somewhere in the mountains.

After six hours of searching, crews found the baby face down under some sticks.

The child survived temperatures in the 40s for nine hours.

Miraculously, the baby is in good condition.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
