Be Kind: Ballet student creates program that brings joy, dance for kids in hospitals

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One ballet dancer is bringing the joy of dance to children in the hospital through a program she created.Naiomi Bielak is studying full time at the Joffrey Ballet School in Greenwich Village.She started the program "Smiles for All."The program has grown to a team of dancers who travel all over to create a moment when children get out of their hospital rooms and experience something new."The reaction is incredible," Naiomi said. "Sometimes the kids are still hurting, they're in pain or they might be a little upset, but as soon as you walk in the room, their faces beam with happiness...light goes into their eyes, and it's amazing."One of the hospitals they visit is Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.In addition to the dancing, she also gives kids crafts as part of another program she started called "Crafting for a Cure.""I have to say the best reaction is the parents," she said. "They get so emotional and so involved into the dance and they're so grateful. It's so empowering and it's honestly why I do it."The group has performed in at least 7 hospitals in New York City and it's almost all year round.