be kind

Be Kind: Ballet student creates program that brings joy, dance for kids in hospitals

By
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One ballet dancer is bringing the joy of dance to children in the hospital through a program she created.

Naiomi Bielak is studying full time at the Joffrey Ballet School in Greenwich Village.

She started the program "Smiles for All."

The program has grown to a team of dancers who travel all over to create a moment when children get out of their hospital rooms and experience something new.

"The reaction is incredible," Naiomi said. "Sometimes the kids are still hurting, they're in pain or they might be a little upset, but as soon as you walk in the room, their faces beam with happiness...light goes into their eyes, and it's amazing."

One of the hospitals they visit is Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

In addition to the dancing, she also gives kids crafts as part of another program she started called "Crafting for a Cure."

"I have to say the best reaction is the parents," she said. "They get so emotional and so involved into the dance and they're so grateful. It's so empowering and it's honestly why I do it."

The group has performed in at least 7 hospitals in New York City and it's almost all year round.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybronxgreenwich villagenew yorkchildrendanceballethospitalbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Children honor late mother by feeding hundreds for Thanksgiving
Couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
Firefighter honored for generous spirit on and off the job
Be Kind: NJ students participate in school's 'Gratitude Campaign'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, including 2 kids, in suspected murder-suicide in NY home: Sources
Source: Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
NYC man kicked off JetBlue flight says he was victim of discrimination
LI officials call for investigation into arrest caught on video
R. Kelly hit with new charges in NYC
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
Show More
11 alleged members of Gambino crime family arrested in mob bust
Lawmakers propose bill to help New York renters avoid eviction
Amtrak worker killed, 2 others hurt in accident near NYC railyard
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Diplomats, out-of-state residents not paying NYC parking tickets: Audit
More TOP STORIES News