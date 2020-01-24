Beloved retired NYPD sgt. dies days short of 107th birthday

Retired Sgt. Louie Schlifstein served in the NYPD from 1941-1961.
The NYPD said after his retirement, Schlifstein became a mentor to generations of officers.
"'Uncle Louie' continues to secure a special place in the hearts of so many of our officers," the NYPD said on their Twitter account.
Thank you for your service, Sgt. Schlifstein, you will be missed!
