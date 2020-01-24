Beloved retired NYPD sgt. dies days short of 107th birthday

Sergeant Louie Schlifstein, also known to many as "Uncle Louie," served in the NYPD from 1941-1961. After retirement, he became a mentor to generations of officers. He was just days short of celebrating his 107th birthday. Fidelis Ad Mortem Uncle Louie. https://t.co/GLfxbzbEkz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 23, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is mourning one of their own who died just days short of celebrating his 107th birthday.Retired Sgt. Louie Schlifstein served in the NYPD from 1941-1961.The NYPD said after his retirement, Schlifstein became a mentor to generations of officers."'Uncle Louie' continues to secure a special place in the hearts of so many of our officers," the NYPD said on their Twitter account.Thank you for your service, Sgt. Schlifstein, you will be missed!